ICYMI - China will likely ease the pressure on local governments to shut older, inefficient coal mines
A heads up on item from Monday, saying China is unlikely to keep the pressure on to shut coal mines.
- In 2016 a target of shutting 800 million tons of annual capacity was set
- those mines would essentially be replaced by "advanced" capacity, a term Beijing uses to refer to larger, safer and more-efficient operations.
- More flexibility for smaller mines would help expand production capacity to meet rising demand as the world's second-biggest economy continues to dig itself out from the depths of the pandemic.
Piece comes via Bloomberg, link for more
Maybe there is good news for Australian coal mines in this?