ICYMI - China will likely ease the pressure on local governments to shut older, inefficient coal mines

A heads up on item from Monday, saying China is unlikely to keep the pressure on to shut coal mines.

In 2016 a target of shutting 800 million tons of annual capacity was set

those mines would essentially be replaced by "advanced" capacity, a term Beijing uses to refer to larger, safer and more-efficient operations.

More flexibility for smaller mines would help expand production capacity to meet rising demand as the world's second-biggest economy continues to dig itself out from the depths of the pandemic.





Maybe there is good news for Australian coal mines in this?