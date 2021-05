China Gold Association with the data published on Friday.

China Q1 gold consumption up 93.9% y/y

Output fell 9.92% y/y

First quarter demand reverted to pre-pandemic level





Q1 2021 was a huge bounce back from the pandemic impacted Q1 of 2020, do bear that in mind when reading the above.





The data is via a Reuters report and there is a l ittle more here at the link.





Gold is having a good session in Asia to open the week: