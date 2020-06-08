ICYMI - China's warning against its citizens visiting Australia
On Saturday the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an alert warning against travel to Australia
- The Ministry cited a "significant increase" in racist attacks on "Chinese and Asian people"
And the Global Times followed up in their usual confronting fashion:
- the warning may be "just the tip of the iceberg"
- Australia could soon "completely lose the benefits of Chinese consumers"
Strains have increased between Australia and China with Australia calling for enquiries on the origin and spread of the coronavirus .
- China has already imposed tariffs on barley
- has accused Australia of being at the beck and call of the US.