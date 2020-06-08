ICYMI - China's warning against its citizens visiting Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On Saturday the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an alert warning against travel to Australia

  • The Ministry cited a "significant increase" in racist attacks on "Chinese and Asian people"
And the Global Times followed up in their usual confronting fashion:
  • the warning may be "just the tip of the iceberg"
  •  Australia could soon "completely lose the benefits of Chinese consumers"
Strains have increased between Australia and China with Australia calling for enquiries on the origin and spread of the coronavirus .
  • China has already imposed tariffs on barley 
  • has accused Australia of being at the beck and call of the US.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose