ICYMI - Chinese President Xi places 'financial experts in provinces to manage risks and rebuild regional economies'

Chinese President Xi places 'financial experts in provinces to manage risks and rebuild regional economies'
A little background reading on the ongoing efforts in China to boost growth and limit risk:
- Since 2018, President Xi Jinping has put 12 former executives at state-run financial institutions or regulators in top posts across China's 31 provinces，regions and municipalities, including some who have grappled with banking and debt difficulties
- Only two top provincial officials had such financial background before the last big leadership reshuffle in 2012
And looking ahead:
- China prepares a personnel reshuffle in 2022, when about half of the 25 members of the Politburo could be replaced
This is via Reuters.
