ICYMI - Chinese President Xi places 'financial experts in provinces to manage risks and rebuild regional economies'

A little background reading on the ongoing efforts in China to boost growth and limit risk:

Since 2018, President Xi Jinping has put 12 former executives at state-run financial institutions or regulators in top posts across China's 31 provinces，regions and municipalities, including some who have grappled with banking and debt difficulties

Only two top provincial officials had such financial background before the last big leadership reshuffle in 2012





And looking ahead:

China prepares a personnel reshuffle in 2022, when about half of the 25 members of the Politburo could be replaced







