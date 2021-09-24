ICYMI - EIU says China's economy to become the world's largest (passing the US') early next decade

Economist Intelligence Unit with this graphic and forecast:





Long-term forecasts like this are fraught. China has hurdles ahead for becoming the largest economy on the globe, not the least of which is its demographic 'cliff'. I hesitate to bet against the country though.





I haven't a link for the piece in the Economist this comes from, if anyone does please let me know.





Also ... along the same lines, and this I do have a link for, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) projected China will overtake the US in 2028 ( from December last year







