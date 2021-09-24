ICYMI - EIU says China's economy to become the world's largest (passing the US') early next decade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Economist Intelligence Unit with this graphic and forecast:

Economist Intelligence Unit with this graphic and forecast:
Long-term forecasts like this are fraught. China has hurdles ahead for becoming the largest economy on the globe, not the least of which is its demographic 'cliff'. I hesitate to bet against the country though. 

I haven't a link for the piece in the Economist this comes from, if anyone does please let me know.

Also ... along the same lines, and this I do have a link for, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) projected China will overtake the US in 2028 (from December last year



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose