ICYMI: EU gives Boris one week to come up with a plan (and other Brexit news)

  • The Sun (UK tabloid) has reported that up to 30 labour MPs have hinted that they could back UK PM Johnson's deal in Parliament despite backlash from Labour Leader Corbyn. 
  • DUP's Foster said that the UK Brexit proposal will not be amended. 
  • Brexit negotiator Barnier told a private meeting of EU diplomats that PM' Johnson's proposals fell far short of his conditions for a deal. 
  • Boris Johnson has a plan B Brexit deal if the EU rejects the current one and has not ruled out a time limited backstop 
