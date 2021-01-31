Germany bans travel entry from UK, Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Ireland over coronavirus variants

The travel ban will stay in effect until 17 February at least





ICYMI, the restriction has gone into effect yesterday and covers land, air, and sea travel into the country, according to local media citing the German interior ministry.





The exceptions to the restriction is only for Germans living in those countries, those who have residency in Germany, and passengers in transit or the movement of goods.





Even the UK government travel advisory has been updated as such:





"The German government has restricted air and sea travel to Germany at its external Schengen borders. Travellers from the UK are currently only permitted to enter Germany if they are returning to their place of residence, if they serve in an important role or if they have an urgent need, such as urgent medical treatment."

Generally speaking, if more countries in the EU adopt similar restrictions, it isn't quite a good look on how virus developments are playing out in Q1. And that also adds another negative point to the list for risk sentiment.



