ICYMI: Germany discovers new coronavirus variant in 35 hospital patients

Germany discovers new coronavirus variant in 35 hospital patients

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Local media reports that an unknown coronavirus variant has been found among 35 patients at a hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Germany
The report says that the virus mutation was found in 35 of 73 newly-infected patients in the hospital, with local health officials claiming that this is a different one from the UK and South African variant of the virus.

The hospital's deputy medical director had come out yesterday to brief that they do not know as of yet whether the mutation made the virus more transmissible or more deadly. Or in turn, it could also end up being a totally harmless clone.

Three samples of the virus variant has been sent to the Charité university hospital in Berlin for examination and results should be out in a few days.
