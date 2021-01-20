ICYMI: Germany discovers new coronavirus variant in 35 hospital patients

Local media reports that an unknown coronavirus variant has been found among 35 patients at a hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen









The hospital's deputy medical director had come out yesterday to brief that they do not know as of yet whether the mutation made the virus more transmissible or more deadly. Or in turn, it could also end up being a totally harmless clone.







Three samples of the virus variant has been sent to the Charité university hospital in Berlin for examination and results should be out in a few days.