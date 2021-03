UK and EU's regulators ruled the firm's vaccine was safe and vaccinations will recommence from today, Friday 19 March 2021

European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Oxford/AstraZeneca was a "safe and effective vaccine"

no proven link with blood clots

UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said "no proven causal association" between the AZ vaccine and five reports in the UK of a "unique" blood clot