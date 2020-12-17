ICYMI - Germany has given tentative support to Huawei on 5G network

Overnight reports of the German government cabinet approved a bill to allow the use of Huawei’s technology in 5G mobile networks,

Parliament is yet to give its approval but this is progress for the firm.





The US claims that if Huawei products are used in inside critical telecom/IT infrastructure in the West it can allow the Chinese government to spy and steal sensitive information. Huawei disputes this. The US is currently investigating the massive breach of government IT systems by Russia, perhaps because the admin was distracted by China issues, who knows?











