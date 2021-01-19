ICYMI - Germany's Merkel says considering border closures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Tuesday, Europe time, posting this ICYMI

warned Germany may need to consider border crossing restrictions if other European countries do not act to halt the spread of the coronavirus,

"We can do anything we like, but we will not succeed if others are not working in parallel"

"We need to make sure that everyone around us is doing the same. Otherwise we have to look at measures such as entry restrictions."

Germany has already extended lockdown for another two weeks, now through to February 14.

--

There may be light on the horizon as vaccine rollouts trundle on but there are immediate problems still being addressed. With any luck, the coming northern summer will see the world better placed.



