ICYMI - global anti-China sentiment at its highest since 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown

A piece via Reuters on an internal Chinese report by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including President Xi Jinping

Reuters cite an unnamed source, and add: "Reuters has not seen the briefing paper, but it was described by people who had direct knowledge of its findings."

Highlights:



report presented early last month

concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown

As a result, Beijing faces a wave of anti-China sentiment led by the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic and needs to be prepared in a worst-case scenario for armed confrontation between the two global powers, according to people familiar with the report's content, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

---

We've been seeing a tick u0p in rhetoric aimed at China. most noisily from the US but it wider spread than that (Australia, for example).

Its been a factor in some of the risk unwind we have seen.











