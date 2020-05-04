ICYMI - global anti-China sentiment at its highest since 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown

A piece via Reuters on an internal Chinese report by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including President Xi Jinping

  • Reuters cite an unnamed source, and add: "Reuters has not seen the briefing paper, but it was described by people who had direct knowledge of its findings."
  • Highlights:
  • report presented early last month
  • concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • As a result, Beijing faces a wave of anti-China sentiment led by the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic and needs to be prepared in a worst-case scenario for armed confrontation between the two global powers, according to people familiar with the report's content, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.
We've been seeing a tick u0p in rhetoric aimed at China. most noisily from the US but it wider spread than that (Australia, for example).
 Its been a factor in some of the risk unwind we have seen. 

