ICYMI - Goldman Sachs $1bn gains on the oil price plunge

The commodities trading desk at GS are up USD 1 billion YTD, info via Bloomberg, citing "according to people with knowledge of the matter"  

  • generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May
  • pouncing on wild swings for its best start in a decade
  • Much of the boost came from oil trading ... correctly positioned ... for the collapse in prices
Here is the link to the article if you'd like more.

I do recall posting in April prior to the stunning collapse below zero, GS warning quite a few times:
and
For the ForexLive stalwarts, you'll recall Adam warned loudly of the oil price slipping under zero - and the heat he took for it. Only to be proven oh-so-correct.  

