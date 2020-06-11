ICYMI - Goldman Sachs $1bn gains on the oil price plunge

The commodities trading desk at GS are up USD 1 billion YTD, info via Bloomberg, citing "according to people with knowledge of the matter"

generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May

pouncing on wild swings for its best start in a decade

Much of the boost came from oil trading ... correctly positioned ... for the collapse in prices





I do recall posting in April prior to the stunning collapse below zero, GS warning quite a few times:

and

For the ForexLive stalwarts, you'll recall Adam warned loudly of the oil price slipping under zero - and the heat he took for it. Only to be proven oh-so-correct.



