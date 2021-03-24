ICYMI - Honda will extend production suspensions at some North American plants on supply chain issues

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Honda will extend production suspensions at some North American plants into the week of March 29.

  • Production was stopped at a majority of North American plants for the entire week of March 22
  • Other factories had reduced production
Honda cite:
  • the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports
  • microchip shortage
  • severe winter storms 
Honda is not alone, Toyota and Ford are at least two others slowing US production. 


