ICYMI - Honda will extend production suspensions at some North American plants on supply chain issues
Honda will extend production suspensions at some North American plants into the week of March 29.
- Production was stopped at a majority of North American plants for the entire week of March 22
- Other factories had reduced production
Honda cite:
- the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports
- microchip shortage
- severe winter storms
Honda is not alone, Toyota and Ford are at least two others slowing US production.