ICYMI - IMF says Australia's economy likely one of the worst-hit in the Asian region

The IMF's latest forecasts were issued as part of its updated World Economic Outlook. Headlines are here:

For Australia, the key points raised buy the Fund:

Australia's economy will likely be one of the worst-hit economies in the Asian region

Of the world's 20 largest economies, Australia's performance is forecast to be among the bottom third



Australia GDP to shrink by 6.7% this year

Will rebound by 2021, growth of 6.1%

Local press is downbeat on the report with headlines such as:

Worst since Great Depression: IMF warns of $130b hit to Australia

IMF predicts deep recession, V-shaped rebound for Australia



AUD rallied overnight though:















