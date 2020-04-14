ICYMI - IMF says Australia's economy likely one of the worst-hit in the Asian region

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The IMF's latest forecasts were issued as part of its updated World Economic Outlook. Headlines are here:

For Australia, the key points raised buy the Fund:
  • Australia's economy will likely be one of the worst-hit economies in the Asian region
  • Of the world's 20 largest economies, Australia's performance is forecast to be among the bottom third 
  • Australia GDP to shrink by 6.7% this year
  • Will rebound by 2021, growth of 6.1%
Local press is downbeat on the report with headlines such as:
  • Worst since Great Depression: IMF warns of $130b hit to Australia
  • IMF predicts deep recession, V-shaped rebound for Australia
AUD rallied overnight though:

