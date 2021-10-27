ICYMI - Iran and the EU have agreed to restart negotiations on rebooting the 2015 nuclear accord
Iran has agreed to recommence nuclear negotiations, talks will start again before the end of November. The exact date will be revealed next week.
Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, made the announcement after meeting with European officials in Brussels.
Six rounds of talks with China, Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom concluded in late June.
WTI oil has subsided a little further from the highs earlier this week.