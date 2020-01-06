ICYMI - Iraq PM wants US troops out, but is unable to sign bill into law

I posted on this earlier, just recapping it now (info via Washington Post)

Iraq's caretaker prime minister Abdul Mahdi (who resigned in November and has been serving in a caretaker role since)

urged parliament to take "urgent measures" to force the withdrawal of foreign forces

Parliament then passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the government to end the foreign troop presence in Iraq

Mahdi,as caretaker PM, is not legally authorized to sign the bill into law









---

Whatever the legalities this is a complication Trump does not need.



