ICYMI - Iraq PM wants US troops out, but is unable to sign bill into law
I posted on this earlier, just recapping it now (info via Washington Post)
- Iraq's caretaker prime minister Abdul Mahdi (who resigned in November and has been serving in a caretaker role since)
- urged parliament to take "urgent measures" to force the withdrawal of foreign forces
- Parliament then passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the government to end the foreign troop presence in Iraq
- Mahdi,as caretaker PM, is not legally authorized to sign the bill into law
---
Whatever the legalities this is a complication Trump does not need.