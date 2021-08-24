ICYMI - Japan extends states of emergency to another 8 prefectures, total of 21 now

In response to widespread surging new COVID-19 cases Japan will expand its coronavirus state of emergency to another 8 prefectures.

The 8,

Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima

will be added to the 13 (including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa) already under the measures until September 12

Japan's government is also considering placing more prefectures under the less strict COVID-19 pre-emergency stage (currently in effect for 16 prefectures)

Pic via Wikipedia:







