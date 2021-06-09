ICYMI - Japan considering a major economic stimulus package soon, before 'snap' election in September

An overnight piece in the Nikkei saying PM Suga expected to dissolve the lower house of Parliament in September, ahead of an early election.

Given Japan is due for the election by October anyway I am not sure this is of much relevance. In September means the election is just a few weeks early.





Nikkei adds that the government is weighing a "major economic stimulus package as early as this summer", hoping to give its election chances a boost. Well, yeah, the package would have to be soon given the Oct. deadline for an election.



