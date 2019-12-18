ICYMI - Japan to cut its issuance of JGBs in 2020

Japan's Nikkei media carried this rumour a few hours ago, 

Reuters following up now, citing two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter 
  • Japan plans to issue a slightly lower amount of government bonds in the next fiscal year beginning in April 2020
  • Ministry of Finance is set to sell 128.8 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) of Japanese government bonds next fiscal year, down from this fiscal year's 129.4 trillion yen, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity 
Not as much fun as Aso saying he wants the government to support IPOs. Srsly!

