ICYMI - Japan to cut its issuance of JGBs in 2020

Japan's Nikkei media carried this rumour a few hours ago,

Reuters following up now, citing two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter

Japan plans to issue a slightly lower amount of government bonds in the next fiscal year beginning in April 2020

Ministry of Finance is set to sell 128.8 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) of Japanese government bonds next fiscal year, down from this fiscal year's 129.4 trillion yen, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity

---

Not as much fun as Aso saying he wants the government to support IPOs. Srsly!



