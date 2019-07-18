ICYMI - Japanese trade data shows that exports declined for a seventh month in a row

Japan exports continue to slide amid global trade concerns





That is among the reasons weighing on global market sentiment to start the day with the Nikkei seen lower by 1.8% in trading at the moment. All sectors are down with tech stocks and industrials the leading losers on the day.





As such, that is feeding into overall sluggish tones among Asian equities with Wall Street's poor performance overnight also not really helping. US equities failed to shrug off trade concerns and the slightly softer tone is feeding into futures today with E-minis down 0.3%.





As such, the likes of the yen and franc are holding up well ahead of European trading. USD/JPY is down by 0.2% to 107.70 as price continues to track below the 108.00 handle.



