ICYMI: JP Morgan forecast for $100 oil within 2 years
Some love for the oil bulls from JPM - this from a research note this week
- We see oil going to $100 within two years
- the near term, clearly, it's very tough
- oil price that should sit somewhere between $35 and $40 by the end of the year
- two to three year view, we see a huge supply response, a lot of oil coming off the market, and we are very bullish on the long term viewpoint
- "I'd expect as we go to the second half of this year, as we see demand bottom, and we see the OPEC cuts coming into play and potentially deeper cuts