ICYMI: JP Morgan forecast for $100 oil within 2 years

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some love for the oil bulls from JPM - this from a research note this week

  • We see oil going to $100 within two years
  • the near term, clearly, it's very tough
  • oil price that should sit somewhere between $35 and $40 by the end of the year
  • two to three year view, we see a huge supply response, a lot of oil coming off the market, and we are very bullish on the long term viewpoint
  • "I'd expect as we go to the second half of this year, as we see demand bottom, and we see the OPEC cuts coming into play and potentially deeper cuts 



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose