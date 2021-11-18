ICYMI - Kremlin says Nord Stream 2 has met all requirements to receive a German licence
Reuters carried the piece Thursday with a statement out of Russia.
Nord Stream 2 pipeline has achieved all the conditions needed to receive a German licence
The pipeline to Germany is ready in technical terms to go online
This in response to Germany's energy regulator suspending the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday. This is a disappointment to those looking for , it to provide gas supplies to Europe over winter.