ICYMI - latest US firms to offer worker pay rises - McDonalds, Amazon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Central banks around the globe are on the lookout for higher wages to help fuel inflation.

Overnight from the US, a couple of big firms boosting wages:

McDonalds
  • will increase starting wages by around 10% on average
  • will be rolled out in the coming months
  • in company stores, impacting > 36,000 employees
Amazon
  • plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers
  • $17 per hour wage 
  • $1,000 sign-on bonus in some cases
  • (follows wage rises at Amazon last month for circa 500,000 employees)
Central banks around the globe are on the lookout for higher wages to help fuel inflation.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose