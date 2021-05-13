ICYMI - latest US firms to offer worker pay rises - McDonalds, Amazon
Central banks around the globe are on the lookout for higher wages to help fuel inflation.
Overnight from the US, a couple of big firms boosting wages:
McDonalds
- will increase starting wages by around 10% on average
- will be rolled out in the coming months
- in company stores, impacting > 36,000 employees
Amazon
- plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers
- $17 per hour wage
- $1,000 sign-on bonus in some cases
- (follows wage rises at Amazon last month for circa 500,000 employees)