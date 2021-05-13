ICYMI - latest US firms to offer worker pay rises - McDonalds, Amazon

Central banks around the globe are on the lookout for higher wages to help fuel inflation.

Overnight from the US, a couple of big firms boosting wages:





McDonalds

will increase starting wages by around 10% on average

will be rolled out in the coming months

in company stores, impacting > 36,000 employees

Amazon

plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers

$17 per hour wage

$1,000 sign-on bonus in some cases

(follows wage rises at Amazon last month for circa 500,000 employees)







