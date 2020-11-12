ICYMI: Moderna said to begin assessing Phase III vaccine trials data "within a week"

Another potential vaccine pop coming soon to the market?





Dr Fauci spoke yesterday at the FT Live Global Pharmaceutical Summit and he said that we are likely to see Moderna follow in the footsteps of Pfizer soon:





"We were told that literally in the next few days to a week they'll be doing the same thing of looking at the data as the Pfizer people did a week ago."

Adding that he would be "surprised if we didn't see a similar degree of efficacy" as the Pfizer results on Monday, since the vaccine is "identical in many aspects".

That said, Fauci did share his thoughts on how things would be like in the future and says that the coronavirus will likely remain endemic for years to come and that people may be res-susceptible to infection from the virus itself.





The full story from the FT here (may be gated).





So, just be aware of more potential vaccine optimism in the next week although this development was already anticipated on Monday here but it may have gotten lost in the shuffle amid all the market euphoria at the time.




