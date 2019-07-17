ICYMI - Morgan Stanley outlined how GBP/USD could fall to parity with the USD

Justin had the news during Europe time on MS warning that a hard, no deal Brexit would send the pond lower

I guess it all boils down to the politics we see once the new Prime Minister is selected for the UK. Boris Johnson appears set as the new guy. Its not decided yet but he is ahead of the other contender, Jeremy Hunt. Johnson's comments on what sort of Brexit he would seek are volatile, one day its hard, the next soft. Hard to know.





Johnson or Hunt? Which one would you choose?









