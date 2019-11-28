ICYMI - much anticipated poll/model puts UK PM on track to win a majority at the election

The projected majority is 68, which would be a nice win indeed for the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson.

Here's the news from earlier:



---

Its a constituency-by-constituency estimate by YouGov

published in The Times

It shows that if the election had have been held on 28 Nov,

Conservative Party would win 359 seats, up 42 on what did in 2017 (in number of seats this would be its best performance since 1987)

Labour, would lose 51 seats (from 262 seats in 2017 to 211) … would be the party's worst performance in seats won since 1983

Why is this poll so anticipated?

YouGov used the same method in the 2017 general election, when it accurately predicted the results in 93% of constituencies and pointed towards a hung Parliament

While everyone else, pretty much, was forecasting a big win for PM May

