ICYMI - North Korea accuses the US & South of fanning the "fever of war"

North Korea state-controlled website Uriminzokkiri (forwards news from North Korea's Central News Agency) comments on Tuesday:

claimed Tuesday the US and South Korean coalition joint military drill training was fanning the "fever of war"

"The South Korean military is currently conducting war exercises, such as combined air training and the Pohang joint landing training"

"These are extremely reckless and provocative practices for war, aimed at our republic" "Just as an alligator cannot become a goldfish by putting on a disguise, saying [the exercises] are for defence is not fitting for warmongers."

Such comments from NK tend to be yen supportive (Japanese markets are seen as a liquid 'safe haven' in time of geopolitical tension).







BTW - still no further updates on the health or otherwise of NK leader Kim Jong Un.







