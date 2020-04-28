ICYMI - North Korea accuses the US & South of fanning the "fever of war"
North Korea state-controlled website Uriminzokkiri (forwards news from North Korea's Central News Agency) comments on Tuesday:
- claimed Tuesday the US and South Korean coalition joint military drill training was fanning the "fever of war"
- "The South Korean military is currently conducting war exercises, such as combined air training and the Pohang joint landing training"
- "These are extremely reckless and provocative practices for war, aimed at our republic" "Just as an alligator cannot become a goldfish by putting on a disguise, saying [the exercises] are for defence is not fitting for warmongers."
Such comments from NK tend to be yen supportive (Japanese markets are seen as a liquid 'safe haven' in time of geopolitical tension).
BTW - still no further updates on the health or otherwise of NK leader Kim Jong Un.