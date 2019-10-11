ICYMI - NYT on US officials weighing options to inflict additional economic pain on China

This New York Times piece was out earlier and seems ill-timed - or perhaps well-timed depending on your point of view :-D

The ideas under consideration would move the White House's negotiating tool of choice beyond tariffs toward limiting China's access to American capital markets and imposing greater scrutiny on its companies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials, including members of the National Security Council, have begun pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to increase scrutiny of Chinese firms. They are also looking for ways to reduce the exposure of American retirement funds to certain Chinese companies.



None of this is new news, these options have been dribbled out in the lead up to the trade talks.



