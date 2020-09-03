ICYMI - Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

US ABC reported this prior to US markets closing, posting as an ICYMI:

The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation

sidestepping the potential for other shutdown drama in the run-up to the November election

anonymous Democratic and GOP aides "who have been briefed on a Tuesday conversation between Pelosi and Mnuchin









House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to keep a stopgap government-wide funding bill - needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month