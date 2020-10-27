ICYMI - pollsters are overstating Trump's chances, here is why
Adam's post from Monday is worth reposting, if you haven't read it please do so, it'll get you ahead of the game:
- My growing belief is that pollsters are still feeling the sting of getting 2016 wrong and have over-corrected, making Trump seem closer than he is. Also notable is that there are far fewer voters indicating that they're undecided or voting for third parties. Those swung to Trump last time and they simply don't exist this time.