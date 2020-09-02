ICYMI - Pompeo announced new restrictions on the movement of Chinese diplomats in the US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the latest in the slowly escalating tit for tat deteriorating relations with China

"For years, the Chinese Communist Party has imposed significant barriers on American diplomats working inside the PRC [People's Republic of China]"

Under the new restrictions

senior Chinese diplomats will need approval from the State Department to visit American university campuses and meet with local government officials

Approval will also be required for cultural events for more than 50 attendees happening outside the Chinese embassy or consular posts.





I expect more tit for tat ahead of the US election.











