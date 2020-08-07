ICYMI - Russia and China are partnering to reduce their dependence on the US dollar

During Q1 2020 the dollar's share of trade between Russia and China fell below 50% for the first time ever

Data via from Russia's Central Bank and Federal Customs Service, reported in the Nikkei overnight.

USD used for 46% of settlements between the two countries

Use of the euro hit an all-time high of 30%





Bilateral trade between the two countries has moved to use the US dollar less and less.



