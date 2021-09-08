ICYMI - Russian gas giant Gazprom will Nord Stream 2 gas flow from October 1

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg cite unnamed sources for the info:

  • Gazprom is planning to start flowing natural through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on October 1
  • timing of actual flows into Europe's gas grid will still depend on a decision by the German regulator
Bloomberg pieces are often gated, here is an ungated link if you are after more.

Given:
  • Natural gas prices in Europe are at all-time highs and inventories there are extraordinarily tight ahead of the winter.
The long-awaited approval from German regulators may well come sooner rather than later. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose