ICYMI - Russian gas giant Gazprom will Nord Stream 2 gas flow from October 1

Gazprom is planning to start flowing natural through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on October 1

timing of actual flows into Europe's gas grid will still depend on a decision by the German regulator

Natural gas prices in Europe are at all-time highs and inventories there are extraordinarily tight ahead of the winter.

The long-awaited approval from German regulators may well come sooner rather than later.



