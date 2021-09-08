ICYMI - Russian gas giant Gazprom will Nord Stream 2 gas flow from October 1
Bloomberg cite unnamed sources for the info:
- Gazprom is planning to start flowing natural through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on October 1
- timing of actual flows into Europe's gas grid will still depend on a decision by the German regulator
Bloomberg pieces are often gated, here is an ungated link if you are after more.
Adam posted earlier on Natural gas continues to sizzle: Breaks $5 for the first time since 2014
Given:
- Natural gas prices in Europe are at all-time highs and inventories there are extraordinarily tight ahead of the winter.
The long-awaited approval from German regulators may well come sooner rather than later.