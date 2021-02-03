ICYMI - Russia's coronavirus vaccine 92% efficacy (study published in The Lancet)

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was viewed with scepticism but this is being reassessed following the study published in The Lancet on Tuesday.

  • 92% effective in protecting people from developing COVID-19 symptoms
  • study follows a Phase 3 trial in Moscow hospitals and clinics that included nearly 22,000 participants
  • vaccine known as Gam-COVID-Vac
For more info on the study, link here 

And, for the medico brainiacs, link to The Lancet.

