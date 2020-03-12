ICYMI: Russia’s deputy energy minister - output cuts would not have worked

A Reuters interview with Pavel Sorokin on why Russia opposed the deeper cuts to oil production

"We cannot fight a falling demand situation when there is no clarity about where the bottom (of demand) is"

"It is very easy to get caught in a circle when, by cutting once, you get into an even... worse situation in say two weeks: oil prices would shortly bounce back before falling again as demand continued to fall."



The minister added Russia was open to talking with OPEC again

"All communication channels are open, but I cannot predict when we will meet again - this largely depends on our partners"











I'd suggest the current lose-lose situation means the two will be speaking again sooner rather than later.















