ICYMI - Saudi oil minister expresses confidence OPEC+ made the right output decision

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke in an interview Thursday

Once expressed confidence in the decision made at the OPEC+ meeting re bumping output higher over the coming 3 months: It’s still a good decision

I don’t see anything yet that disturbs us, me or my colleagues at OPEC+

and output decisions can be adjusted if needed Info via Bloomberg ---

The next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for April 28.