ICYMI - Saudi oil minister expresses confidence OPEC+ made the right output decision
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke in an interview Thursday
Once expressed confidence in the decision made at the OPEC+ meeting re bumping output higher over the coming 3 months:
- It’s still a good decision
- I don’t see anything yet that disturbs us, me or my colleagues at OPEC+
- and output decisions can be adjusted if needed
Info via Bloomberg
The next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for April 28.