ICYMI - Saudi oil minister expresses confidence OPEC+ made the right output decision

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke in an interview Thursday

Once expressed confidence in the decision made at the OPEC+ meeting re bumping output higher over the coming 3 months:
  • It’s still a good decision
  • I don’t see anything yet that disturbs us, me or my colleagues at OPEC+
  • and output decisions can be adjusted if needed
Info via Bloomberg 
---
The next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for April 28. 
