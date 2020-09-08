ICYMI: Scientists question results from a study of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine

Taking a detour from the tech stock rout for just a moment, this on the much-touted Russian COVID-19 vaccine.





A group of international scientists say some of the published findings that appeared in the Lancet appeared improbable. flagged concerns over seemingly identical levels of antibodies in a number of study participants who were inoculated with the experimental vaccine

This and other patterns in the data present “several different points of concern”

The link above has more. Is anyone surprised by this?







