ICYMI: Scientists question results from a study of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Taking a detour from the tech stock rout for just a moment, this on the much-touted Russian COVID-19 vaccine.


A group of international scientists say some of the published findings that appeared in the Lancet appeared improbable.
  • flagged concerns over seemingly identical levels of antibodies in a number of study participants who were inoculated with the experimental vaccine
  • This and other patterns in the data present “several different points of concern”
The link above has more. Is anyone surprised by this?

