ICYMI - slowing of new coronavirus cases in Italy

Some less worse news from Italy, the Civil Protection Agency announcing the smallest rise in new cases for five days

new confirmed cases up 4,789 over the past 24 hours

death toll up 602



Totals:

confirmed cases 63,927

deaths 6,077

A health official in hard-hit northern region Lombardy,:

"Today is perhaps the first positive day we have had in this hard, very tough month"

"It is not the time to sing victory, but we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel"

Some of the reduction in cases may be due to a dip in the number of tests carried out.







