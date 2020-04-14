ICYMI: S&P ratings give a 1 in 3 chance of Australian AAA rating downgrade

Standard & Poor's says Australia's government has a one in three chance of losing its AAA credit rating

  • S&P cite spending to combat the virus economic impact
Last Wednesday S&P downgraded Australia's outlook 
  • citing large increases in deficits in the next two years
Further comments from the agency
  • downgrading the outlook on the credit rating was not a reflection on the spending but that the government had greater debt
  • "They are not losing fiscal discipline, they are responding to an external shock that has hit the economy' 
  • not S&P's base case to lower the rating
  • expect Australia's fiscal position to weaken for the next two years but anticipated a rebound in 2022



