ICYMI: S&P ratings give a 1 in 3 chance of Australian AAA rating downgrade
Standard & Poor's says Australia's government has a one in three chance of losing its AAA credit rating
- S&P cite spending to combat the virus economic impact
Last Wednesday S&P downgraded Australia's outlook
- citing large increases in deficits in the next two years
Further comments from the agency
- downgrading the outlook on the credit rating was not a reflection on the spending but that the government had greater debt
- "They are not losing fiscal discipline, they are responding to an external shock that has hit the economy'
- not S&P's base case to lower the rating
- expect Australia's fiscal position to weaken for the next two years but anticipated a rebound in 2022