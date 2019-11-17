ICYMI - Sweden’s central bank has sold some bonds from Australia, Canada due to climate concerns

This news is from last week, just posting as a catch up ICYMI (and are on the hunt for bargains :-D ) 

Sweden's central bank, Riksbank has pulled back on assets from issuers with a large climate footprint.
  • Comments from Riksbank deputy governor Martin Floden (last week):
  • Australia and Canada are countries that are not known for good climate work
  • Greenhouse gas emissions per capita are among the highest in the world
  • As a result of the new investment policy, we sold our holdings of bonds issued by Alberta in the spring.
  • For the same reason, we have recently sold our holdings in bonds issued by the Australian States of Queensland and Western Australia




