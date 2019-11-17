ICYMI - Sweden’s central bank has sold some bonds from Australia, Canada due to climate concerns

This news is from last week, just posting as a catch up ICYMI (and are on the hunt for bargains :-D )

Sweden's central bank, Riksbank has pulled back on assets from issuers with a large climate footprint.

Comments from Riksbank deputy governor Martin Floden (last week):

Australia and Canada are countries that are not known for good climate work

Greenhouse gas emissions per capita are among the highest in the world

As a result of the new investment policy, we sold our holdings of bonds issued by Alberta in the spring.

For the same reason, we have recently sold our holdings in bonds issued by the Australian States of Queensland and Western Australia















