ICYMI: The agenda for the Jackson Hole symposium

Fed chair Powell will be due to speak at 1310 GMT





Among the key issues that the market will be anticipating in his speech will be on the inflation outlook and how the Fed will go about their future policy decisions based on that.





Other potential topics to be mindful about is the Fed's view on the economic outlook - whether or not it will reaffirm sentiment from the minutes last week - and also yield curve control; though I would argue Powell is unlikely to step too much on the latter.





Should Powell maintain a more neutral stance, that is likely to keep the equity market run going but a more guarded tone could result in some profit-taking activity.





As for the dollar, it'll largely depend on how the bond market reacts in my view. But month-end rebalancing flows will also play a role so that could make things a little more tricky.







The full agenda for the event over the next two days can be found here but this is the schedule for today (times listed in Central Time Zone):





Powell's speech will be the key one to watch today, and is expected to last for about 45 minutes as he touches on the Fed's monetary policy framework review.