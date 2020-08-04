ICYMI - The Global Times accuses the US of stealing Chinese companies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The GT is a state owned tabloid newspaper in China

It calls out the United States for "nasty" treatment of TikTok
  • "The US' decoupling from China starts [with] killing China's most competitive companies" 
  • "In the process, Washington ignores rules and is unreasonable."

If you've been following along, Trump has given ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, a couple of weeks to divest the app to a US company. Microsoft is currently the front runner, though other tech fimrs are said to be lining up for a bid also.


