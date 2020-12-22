Brexit ICYMI - The UK made an offer on fisheries but the EU says "It's still a no from us"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Telegraph had a bit of a breathless headline earlier:

  • Britain and the EU moved closer to a compromise on fisheries on Monday
  • The Government tabled an 11th-hour proposal that would see the bloc slash the value of its fishing catch in UK waters by roughly a third over a transition period of five years, it was claimed, down from an initial demand to cut it by 60 per cent over three years.
  • EU negotiators have held out for a reduction of just 25 per cent over a seven-year transition, according to reports. The bloc initially tabled a cut of 18 per cent over 10 years. 
  • However, an EU official speaking about the UK's latest offer told The Telegraph: "It's still a no from us."
(bolding mine)

This is likely to stretch on for some time yet. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose