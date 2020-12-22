Brexit ICYMI - The UK made an offer on fisheries but the EU says "It's still a no from us"

The UK Telegraph had a bit of a breathless headline earlier:

Britain and the EU moved closer to a compromise on fisheries on Monday

The Government tabled an 11th-hour proposal that would see the bloc slash the value of its fishing catch in UK waters by roughly a third over a transition period of five years, it was claimed, down from an initial demand to cut it by 60 per cent over three years.

EU negotiators have held out for a reduction of just 25 per cent over a seven-year transition, according to reports. The bloc initially tabled a cut of 18 per cent over 10 years.

However, an EU official speaking about the UK's latest offer told The Telegraph: "It's still a no from us." (bolding mine)





This is likely to stretch on for some time yet.







