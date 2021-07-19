ICYMI - The US has formally accused China hackers for cyberattack on Microsoft
The cyber attack on Microsoft's Exchange email server software compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide.
- The White House is publicly blaming China for the January event.
- reportedly injected computers with malware
- European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO are said to concur.
Info comes via this report if you want more.
Relations between the US and China are frosty.