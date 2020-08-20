ICYMI - There was a report overnight that the US and China will reschedule trade talks

You'll recall that talks were to have taken place August 15 to review implementation of the phase one agreement.

But they were called off.

However, and I am not sure how seriously to take this, Bloomberg with a bit of a throw-away line in a report overnight:

The U.S. and China plan to reschedule trade-deal talks

the date hasn't been set

