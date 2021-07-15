ICYMI - TSMC sees auto semi chip shortage abating this quarter
An article in the Wall Street Journal with expectations from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) of the global chip shortage to start easing in the next few months.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world's largest contract chip maker.
- says it has ramped up its production of auto chips
- on track to increase output of microcontrollers used in cars by about 60% y/y
BUT ... said the broader semiconductor shortage could persist until 2022