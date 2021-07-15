ICYMI - TSMC sees auto semi chip shortage abating this quarter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An article in the Wall Street Journal with expectations from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) of the global chip shortage to start easing in the next few months.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world's largest contract chip maker.
  • says it has ramped up its production of auto chips
  • on track to increase output of microcontrollers used in cars by about 60% y/y
BUT ... said the broader semiconductor shortage could persist until 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)


