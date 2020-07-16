ICYMI: Tokyo expected to report over 280 new coronavirus cases, new daily record

This was warned by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, earlier

But this comes on the back of increased testing as well, with the Japanese capital said to carry out over 4,000 PCR tests - the most it has done in a single day.





The previous daily record tally for new virus infections in Tokyo was on 10 July i.e. 243 cases. In the previous two days, Tokyo has reported 143 new cases and 165 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.





The situation across Japan is a little concerning, with the country having reported 454 new cases in total yesterday - the highest since state of emergency measures were lifted.