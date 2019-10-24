ICYMI: Trade adviser to Trump says China trying to bring the US to our knees
Peter Navarro is trade adviser to US President Trump and a well-known hawk on China, so the comments are not too much of a surprise.
From an overnight report , not fresh news
"We are dealing with a strategic rival -- and they are trying to buckle our knees"
And:
Navarro expressed cautious optimism about trade negotiations between the United States and China.
"We are on a glide path now for a Phase 1 deal," Navarro said. "As the president has said many times, we'll either get a great deal or we won't. We'll see what happens."
Report via CNN, more here at the link.