ICYMI: Trade adviser to Trump says China trying to bring the US to our knees

Peter Navarro is trade adviser to US President Trump and a well-known hawk on China, so the comments are not too much of a surprise.

From an overnight report , not fresh news

"We are dealing with a strategic rival -- and they are trying to buckle our knees"

And:

Navarro expressed cautious optimism about trade negotiations between the United States and China.

"We are on a glide path now for a Phase 1 deal," Navarro said. "As the president has said many times, we'll either get a great deal or we won't. We'll see what happens."













