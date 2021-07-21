ICYMI - Trade Representative Tai says the US backs Australia in trade disputes with China
Overnight via Reuters, reporting on assurances given by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan.
- Says the US is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China
- US will support Australia in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices
- US recognizes "the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems."
Reuters link here for more, background etc if you need.
